'Ahsoka,' 'Andor' and 'The Mandalorian' are coming to Disneyland's Star Tours

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland is adding some new adventures to the attraction Star Tours- - The Adventures Continue.

The all-new adventures are inspired by the Disney+ series "Ahsoka," "Andor'' and "The Mandalorian."

Aboard the ride, you'll get to experience one of more than 250 storyline variations, including a visit to the planet Peridea from the "Ahsoka" series.

The new Star Tours adventures start April 5, when the park also kicks off its Season of the Force celebrations. Guests can witness fireworks from within Star Wars" Galaxy's Edge on select night and enjoy themed food, beverages and merchandise.

That will run through June 2.

