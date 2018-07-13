Disturbing video: Man shot in botched mob hit in New York, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

41-year-old Salvatore Zottola rolled through the street to get away from a masked gunman.

NEW YORK --
There is disturbing video of what police believe is a botched mob hit in New York City.

The shocking video shows 41-year-old Salvatore Zottola rolling through the street to get away from a masked gunman.

It happened outside his home in the Bronx around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the gunman unleashed a hail of gunfire on Zottola before taking off in a red four-door Nissan sedan.

Zottola is allegedly a reputed member of the Bonnano crime family, according to officials.

He suffered several gunshot wounds, but he is expected to survive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mobshootingcaught on camerau.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News