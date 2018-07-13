There is disturbing video of what police believe is a botched mob hit in New York City.The shocking video shows 41-year-old Salvatore Zottola rolling through the street to get away from a masked gunman.It happened outside his home in the Bronx around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.Authorities say the gunman unleashed a hail of gunfire on Zottola before taking off in a red four-door Nissan sedan.Zottola is allegedly a reputed member of the Bonnano crime family, according to officials.He suffered several gunshot wounds, but he is expected to survive.