Crime & Safety

Disturbing video shows man kicking elderly woman in face on New York City subway

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for a man, caught on camera, attacking an elderly woman on a number 2 subway train in the Bronx.

By Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, N.Y. -- Police are searching for a man, caught on camera, attacking an elderly woman on a number 2 subway train in the Bronx.

Witnesses say the man in the video kicked the victim in the face and body, causing her to bleed.

The incident happened on March 10th at 3:10 a.m.

The suspect then got off the train at Nereid Avenue.

The victim stayed on the train for one more northbound stop.

She received medical attention when the train pulled into the 241st Street stop in the Wakefield section.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40-years-old, 6'0", 180 lbs., with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black knit cap, long black and white checkered scarf, metal framed glasses, and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymtanypdsubway crimewoman attackedwoman assaultedu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Girl, 5, killed in Englewood house fire
Villa Park man charged in death of nightclub security guard
Dan Ryan shut down for hours Friday morning after woman shot in car
R. Kelly appears in court Friday
Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old
The 60: Free pet adoptions this weekend
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, gusty north wind Friday
Show More
Project Unicorn: The glitter shooting prosthetic arm
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at church
Alleged trafficker had 7 sharks in backyard pool, prosecutors say
Violent robberies at Green, Blue Line trains
More TOP STORIES News