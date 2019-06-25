Divvy bicyclist critically injured in River North hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man riding a Divvy bicycle in the River North neighborhood was critically injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The 32-year-old bicyclist was riding westbound in the 400-block of West Grand Avenue at about 1:14 a.m. when police said he was struck by a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota. The bicyclist was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.A witness who was riding her bicycle with the victim said she saw the driver speed off westbound on Grand Avenue. She was not injured, police said.No one is in custody. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.