DePaul University pro-Palestinian encampment spurs counter-protesters

Pro-Palestinian encampments spring up at DePaul, U of C

Pro-Palestinian encampments spring up at DePaul, U of C

Pro-Palestinian encampments spring up at DePaul, U of C

Pro-Palestinian encampments spring up at DePaul, U of C

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters and counter-protesters continue to demonstrate at DePaul University.

Students set up their own encampment Wednesday, with a confrontation and counter-protesters to the Lincoln Park campus.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators encountered supporters of Israel. At times it got heated before both sides eventually dispersed.

Pro-Palestinian DePaul protesters are calling for the university to disclose any investments that support Israel, to eliminate study abroad trips to Israel and to end relationships with Israeli universities.

SEE ALSO: Clashes break out at UCLA between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters

DePaul said it hopes to establish a dialogue with protestors.

"I just really wish people supported the Jewish community more and maybe facilitated some kind of discussion between the two groups," Israel supporter Andrey Pikovskiy said.

"We are out here for Palestinian liberation. We know that it's not anti-Semitic to stand for that," one pro-Palestinian demonstrator said.

RELATED: Jones College Prep students to hold sit-in in support of Palestinians in Gaza

A similar protest continues at the University of Chicago.

Meanwhile another ended at Northwestern when the university agreed to more transparency in its investments.

Some Jewish groups now calling on Northwestern President Michael Schill to resign.

So far, there have been no arrests locally in relation to any of the campus protests.