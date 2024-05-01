Jones College Prep students to hold sit-in in support of Palestinians in Gaza

Some parents concerned about what an in-school protest could mean for students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago high school is planning to join pro-Palestinian protests Wednesday.

Students at Jones College Prep plan to protest the war in Gaza, during the school's fourth period today in the building's lobby.

Fliers promoting the sit-in can be seen wrapped around light poles in front of the selective enrollment Chicago Public High School.

During Wednesday's protest, Jewish students have been offered a safe place to go or the right to counter protest, parents are asking for more.

But Wednesday's sit-in is changing some scheduled plans for the school.

Wednesday was supposed to be the May 1st College Decision Day celebration.

"As parents, we are asking that they move it into the auditorium, to have it be less disruptive to all the students who are just trying to go to class and continue their learning and not be part of the protest," parent Rachel Gigliotti said.

Based on previous high school and college campus protests, some parents of Jones Jewish students are concerned the in-school protest will include antisemitic posters and language.

"As parents, we are asking that they move it into the auditorium, to have it be less disruptive to all the students, who are just trying to go to class, and continue their learning and not be part of the protest,"Gigloitti said.

The ACLU of Illinois says schools do have the legal right to control a situation inside the building as long as leaders are treating all speech equally with what is being allowed.

"Courts have generally held the school has the ability to control messages if the school saw signs that were particularly troublesome or violated their code of conduct," Ed Yohnka with ACLU of Illinois.

Yohnka said because the purpose of school is to educate students, schools do have the legal right to control the situation inside a school, as long as all speech is treated equally in terms of what is being allowed.

"You don't want to get into a place where schools are picking and choosing which messages get favored status," Yohnka said.

CPS guidelines limit demonstrations to 30 minutes.

Jones' principal said if students are late to class after the demonstration, it will be considered an unexcused absence.