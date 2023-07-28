Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts formally signed the documents needed to start projects to fix years of water issues on Thursday.

Dixmoor water system improvements to begin soon after village presidents signs documents

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- The Dixmoor village president formally signed the documents needed to start projects to fix years of water issues on Thursday.

The improvements are thanks to a $14 million grant, which will provide funding for a pump station, water mains and other improvements.

The south suburb of 3,600 people has been plagued by continuous water main breaks and shutoffs due to the crumbling 100-year-old infrastructure, the Dixmoor president has said.

The aging water pipes are slowly deteriorating underground and no longer strong enough to do their job.

"We put Band-Aids on cuts but that's not going to correct the problem. You got to stop the leaks," said Dixmoor Economic Development Director John Thompson.

SEE MORE: Water relief on the way for Dixmoor residents plagued by shutoffs, crumbling infrastructure

Another $2.2 million project funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will replace a 2-mile water line that will run under Interstate 57. A groundbreaking for that project was held in June.

Officials have said the project aims to reduce water loss, enhance water pressure and bolster firefighting capabilities throughout the community.