Man found dead in Little Calumet River after car crashes into water in West Pullman, police say

A woman was injured and a man was found dead in a South Side river Sunday morning after a car crashed into the water in West Pullman, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police recovered a man's body from the water after a car crashed into a river on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The CPD Marine Unit arrived to the scene at about 3:00 a.m. on West 129th Place near Halstead Street, police said.

The car was found partially submerged in the Little Calumet River, in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 30-year-old man exited the car after the crash, but when police arrived he was dead in the water.

The woman, 30, exited the vehicle before the crash, according to police. She was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were provided.