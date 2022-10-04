Matthew Milby to be sentenced Tuesday in 2018 shooting during Dixon High School graduation practice

DIXON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who pleaded guilty in a 2018 shooting at Dixon High School during graduation practice will be sentenced Tuesday.
Matthew Milby was 19 when he went to graduation practice with a loaded gun. He exchanged gunfire with a police officer outside the school.
The officer shot Milby, who was the only person injured in the incident.
In July, Milby pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a police officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm in a school.
