DNA from suspect's family member helped lead to arrest in California child kidnap-rape cold case

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- In a groundbreaking development, a DNA sample from a close female relative helped lead to the Oct. 4 arrest of a man suspected in the 2012 kidnapping and brutal rape of a 6-year-old girl in Santa Ana, California, authorities said Tuesday.

Francisco Javier Lopez, a 45-year-old Montebello resident, has been charged with 12 felony counts in the case, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. The charges include four sentencing enhancements of causing bodily injury to a child under 14 and aggravated kidnapping,

The incident occurred on July 15, 2012, when the victim was "kidnapped in broad daylight" while playing with a friend in front of the apartment where she lived, Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin said at a Tuesday news conference.

Lopez allegedly forced the girl into a gray Honda Civic and drove to a parking lot where he "brutally sexually assaulted her," Valentin said. According to the police chief, the suspect then drove the child to a school in her neighborhood, where she was "essentially dumped out of the car."

Police and DA's Office officials on Tuesday revealed that DNA samples collected as part of the investigation were submitted to a statewide database, and requests for possible matches were made on a yearly basis until 2018.

That's when a DNA sample from a female relative of Lopez, which had been placed into the database in 2014 after she pleaded guilty in an unrelated case, was matched with his.

The relative's sample had languished in the system for several years because California did not have the ability to analyze female familial DNA until last year, District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

The use of that type of DNA match to solve a crime was a first for Orange County, and only the second time in the state's history, Valentin said.

According to a statistic displayed in a visual graphic at the news conference, 46 percent of inmates have a close relative with a history of incarceration.

"When you just think about a 6-year-old who's kidnapped off the street, taken to a different location and brutally sexually assaulted -- it just boggles the mind," Spitzer said. "It disturbs the community for many years.

"And you can tell by the way the Santa Ana Police Department continued to submit these samples: they wanted to solve this crime."

If convicted as charged, Lopez faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiarapechild abductionu.s. & worldcold case
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer
Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support Chicago teachers strike
Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
'Serial stowaway' denied bail for bypassing security at airports
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children inside their home
Show More
Ex-Fort Worth police officer charged in fatal shooting of woman in her own home
Man walks 351 miles to meet underage teen for sex, police say
Video of how Panera prepares mac and cheese goes viral
Sneaker debate reignited: Are these Vans pink or teal?
Holy Trinity hopes to buy back church
More TOP STORIES News