Pets & Animals

Chicago police rescue dog running loose on Dan Ryan Expressway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police rescued a dog that was running loose on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street Tuesday afternoon.

It's believed the dog jumped out of a car and caused a fiery crash sometime before 4 p.m.

The dog then ran in the inbound lanes until it was finally caught by officers, according to police.

The incident is causing a huge backup in both directions of the expressway.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash or who the dog belongs to.
