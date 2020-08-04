Chicago police rescue dog running loose on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police rescued a dog that was running loose on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street Tuesday afternoon.It's believed the dog jumped out of a car and caused a fiery crash sometime before 4 p.m.The dog then ran in the inbound lanes until it was finally caught by officers, according to police.The incident is causing a huge backup in both directions of the expressway.It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash or who the dog belongs to.