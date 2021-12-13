Coronavirus

Doja Cat gets COVID-19 for second time, drops out of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour

By Lisa Respers France
Doja Cat has announced she's dropped out of the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour after testing positive for Covid-19, CNN reported.

The singer posted on her verified Instagram account that some members of her production team also tested positive.

"I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," her statement read. "While my spirits are down since I can't be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I'm doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!"

This is her second bout with Covid. She said she had first contracted the virus in July 2020.

It was reported recently that Coldplay and Lil Nas X had to withdraw from the UK's Jingle Bell Ball 2021 with Barclaycard after members of their teams tested positive.

