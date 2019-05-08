Dollar Tree burglar gives Gary police up-close look on camera

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in northwest Indiana may have a serial burglar on their hands, but he may not fully understand how surveillance cameras work.In a video released by the Gary Police Department, you see the suspect inside a Dollar Tree Store as he picks out what he wants.The kicker is, when he spots the camera he gets really close, giving police a great view of his face as he smashes it.Now, Gary police are thanking the man for the great close-up look and are asking for the public's help identifying him.He's wanted in a string of Dollar Tree burglaries in Gary and other cities.Anyone with information on the identity of this male is urged to contact Gary Police Chief Larry McKinley at 219-881-7300 ex 23060 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.