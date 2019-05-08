Dollar Tree burglar gives Gary police up-close look on camera

EMBED <>More Videos

A suspect accused of burglarizing several businesses in Gary gave police an up close look of himself when he tried to smash a surveillance camera.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in northwest Indiana may have a serial burglar on their hands, but he may not fully understand how surveillance cameras work.

In a video released by the Gary Police Department, you see the suspect inside a Dollar Tree Store as he picks out what he wants.

The kicker is, when he spots the camera he gets really close, giving police a great view of his face as he smashes it.

Now, Gary police are thanking the man for the great close-up look and are asking for the public's help identifying him.

He's wanted in a string of Dollar Tree burglaries in Gary and other cities.

Anyone with information on the identity of this male is urged to contact Gary Police Chief Larry McKinley at 219-881-7300 ex 23060 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianagarycrimeburglarycrime stopperssurveillancesurveillance camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer arrested, accused of inappropriate touching
Man wanted for Burbank murder added to FBI Most Wanted List, $100K reward offered
ATF, police seize hundreds of guns from Los Angeles home
Family believes baby found in Humboldt Park alley may belong to missing woman
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Man shot outside high school in Back of the Yards
5th graders stuff duffel bags for foster kids in memory of AJ Freund
Show More
Pepper spray incidents plague Morgan Park High School
Students commit to trade schools on signing day
CTA now offering free Wi-Fi service at some Loop stations
Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed
Uber, Lyft Strike: Rideshare drivers in Chicago take part in 24-hour strike
More TOP STORIES News