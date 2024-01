Driver injured after car crashes into Dolton home

A car crashed into a Dolton home on Lasalle Street near Sibley Boulevard Wednesday night, firefighters said.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver crashed into a home in south suburban Dolton Wednesday night.

Firefighters said it happened around 11 p.m. near La Salle Street and Sibley Boulevard.

The damage was so extensive that the family inside had to leave. The home is condemned until building inspectors can determine if it's safe to return.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, firefighters said. No one inside the home was hurt.