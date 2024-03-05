Dolton residents voice frustrations with Mayor Tiffany Henyard as she faces corruption accusations

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyad has been accused of using village money for personal reasons. Residents voiced their frustrations with her on Monday.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A tense meeting got underway in Dolton on Monday night as residents voiced their frustrations with the mayor and recent allegations against her.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard is accused of using village money for personal reasons as Dolton's unpaid bills have piled up.

"We don't need anything else, saying what you're claiming to do for the village. We need accountability. We need information on the finances," one speaker said.

Some village trustees are calling for a federal investigation into her dealings.

Henyard has denied the allegations.

But on Monday night, it was residents' turn to call out the mayor.

"I'm asking that you either step down or the trustees that voted you in to vote you out," another speaker said.

After those public comments, Henyard responded calling the accusations false.

"It's facts over fiction for me. I will state facts. I will show receipts, and I will make sure our community is back together as one," Henyard said. "It amazes me how people can get together and come to a board meeting and just have hate in their heart and not love on each other."

Henyard said she wants future board meetings to focus on other issues.