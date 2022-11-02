Dolton police investigating serious crash between semi-truck car on Sibley Boulevard

Dolton police responded to a serious crash on Sibley Boulevard between a semi-truck and a car Wednesday morning.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities in south suburban Dolton have responded to a serious crash involving a car and a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Sibley Boulevard between Markham Drive and Perry Avenue.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

The crash appeared to be a head-on collision, with the car catching fire. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene, with debris scatted across the road.

Police have closed Sibley as they investigate the crash.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available