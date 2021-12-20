Amber Alert issued for missing baby inside vehicle stolen from Dolton gas station: police

Just before 8:20 p.m., police said a white 2015 BMW utility vehicle with the license plate CR30318 was taken from a Food4Less gas station in the 1000 block of E Sibley Boulevard with a young child still inside.
The child, identified by police as Carleigh Mackey, is said to be wearing a leopard-printed snowsuit and white/pink pajamas.
The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Sibley Blvd towards Harvey, according to police.
Anyone with information should call police immediately.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.