Amber Alert issued for missing baby inside vehicle stolen from Dolton gas station: police

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl after the vehicle she was in was stolen in south suburban Dolton Sunday.Just before 8:20 p.m., police said a white 2015 BMW utility vehicle with the license platewas taken from a Food4Less gas station in the 1000 block of E Sibley Boulevard with a young child still inside.The child, identified by police as Carleigh Mackey, is said to be wearing a leopard-printed snowsuit and white/pink pajamas.The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Sibley Blvd towards Harvey, according to police.Anyone with information should call police immediately.