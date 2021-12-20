stolen car

Amber Alert issued for missing baby inside vehicle stolen from Dolton gas station: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dolton police searching for stolen vehicle with 1-year-old baby still inside

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl after the vehicle she was in was stolen in south suburban Dolton Sunday.

Just before 8:20 p.m., police said a white 2015 BMW utility vehicle with the license plate CR30318 was taken from a Food4Less gas station in the 1000 block of E Sibley Boulevard with a young child still inside.

The child, identified by police as Carleigh Mackey, is said to be wearing a leopard-printed snowsuit and white/pink pajamas.

The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Sibley Blvd towards Harvey, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
