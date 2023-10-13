Advocates, Cook County leaders gather to discuss domestic violence prevention, resources

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and there was a gathering Friday morning in Cook County to address the issue.

Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer gathered several local elected leaders and domestic violence advocates.

Among them was survivor Yolanda Carter. She lost an eye when the man she was dating beat her with a hammer. Carter warned that her situation didn't begin with physical abuse.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County provides multiple resources on its website.

You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (1-800-799-7233).