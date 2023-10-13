WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Advocates, Cook County leaders gather to discuss domestic violence prevention, resources

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 13, 2023 8:57PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and there was a gathering Friday morning in Cook County to address the issue.

Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer gathered several local elected leaders and domestic violence advocates.

Among them was survivor Yolanda Carter. She lost an eye when the man she was dating beat her with a hammer. Carter warned that her situation didn't begin with physical abuse.

SEE ALSO | Advocates urge passing of bill named for woman allegedly shot, killed by husband in Little Village

The Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County provides multiple resources on its website.

You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (1-800-799-7233).

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW