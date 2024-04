Police activity reported at home in Wheeling subdivision

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A heavy police presence was reported at a home in northwest suburban Wheeling Thursday night.

A large number of officers were seen entering and leaving a home on the 300-block of 12th Street.

Video from the scene late Thursday night at one point shows an officer leaving with a pet in a crate.

A forensics unit van was also seen outside the home.

Police have not released details on the investigation.