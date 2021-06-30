Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88; served as Secretary of Defense for presidents Bush and Ford

Full Statement from Former President George W. Bush

TAOS, N.M. -- Donald Rumsfeld, who served as Secretary of Defense under presidents George W. Bush and Gerald Ford, has died at age 88, his family said.In a statement, his family said he died surrounded by family in Taos, New Mexico."History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country," the statement said in part.Rumsfeld was born on July 9, 1932 in Chicago. He earned a degree in political science from Princeton University, and served as in the U.S. Navy. In 1962 he was elected to the House of Representatives to serve in Illinois' 13th district. During his time in Congress he supported the Vietnam War, and the 1984 Civil Rights Act, while opposing most of President Lyndon B. Johnson's "Great Society" programs.In 1968 he was appointed to the Office of Economic Opportunity by President Richard Nixon. He also served as Counselor to President Nixon, director of the Economic Stabilization Program, and an ambassador to NATO.He served as Chief of Staff to President Gerald Ford and then Secretary of Defense until the end of Ford's presidency. He then returned to private life until he was nominated as Secretary of Defense by President-Elect George W. Bush.Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.In 2001 he began his second tour as Pentagon chief under President George W. Bush, but his plan to "transform" the armed forces was overshadowed by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He oversaw the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan and the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, where he was blamed for setbacks including the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse scandal and for being slow to recognize a violent insurgency.Under President Ford, Rumsfeld was the youngest Secretary of Defense in U.S. history; under President Bush, he was the oldest.