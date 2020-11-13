Michigan Attorney General says Trump campaign lawsuits claiming election misconduct are a fishing expedition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Trump lost Michigan to Joe Biden by 146,123 votes according to the current count. Considering that margin, why is the president, his campaign and their attorneys now running a full court press? Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says it's a fishing expedition."I think that's the perfect phrase for what they are and how are they, they are intended I also see they're obstructionist in nature. There's no merit to them, they are baseless," said Attorney General Nessel.Michigan's top attorney is fielding the latest of nearly 20 lawsuits filed by Mr. Trump's campaign in a little more than a week."Most of them are wholly lacking in facts or facts that are demonstrably untrue," Nessel told the I-Team.The motivation, according to Nessel, is simple."Obstructing the process of certification just slows down the process of having Michigan's 16 electors go towards Joe Biden which they properly should. Joe Biden won this state by nearly 150,000 votes. I mean, that's a commanding lead to decisive victory," said Nessel. "And you know, my job is to defend the state, but also to defend the will of people, and that's what I intend to do."In a letter dated Friday, two Michigan GOP legislators will ask the secretary of state that "a full audit be conducted of the 2020 General Election prior to the certification of any results."Trump attorneys point to precinct volunteers who claim they were treated badly by Democratic poll watchers, some of whom wore clothing with Black Lives Matter logos.Nessel says the Trump lawsuits imply Black people are corrupt."Well, it does seem very much like an effort to disenfranchise the voters in the city of Detroit, which 80% of whom are African American. And if you look at the lawsuits that have been filed, almost all of them seem to directly target the Detroit county board," said Nessel.A statement just out from the election division at U.S. Homeland Security says that voting November 3rd was the most secure in American history and "there is no evidence any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."That concrete conclusion was from one of the Trump Administration's own cabinet agencies. A few minutes ago, Trump campaign attorneys were asked about the finding during a phone call with reporters. They did not provide a direct answer.