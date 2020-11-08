IL GOP vows to continue fight for President Trump

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some local Republicans who cast their ballots for President Trump are also vowing to continue the fight to keep him in the White House, adding that this election isn't over."We are in the second inning of this ball game, second. And the fact that people are rushing to come to a conclusion and to name a winner is absolutely ridiculous," said Laura Pollastrini, 2020 Trump Delegate.They said ballots have yet to be counted and the president should not concede."We know that he is a fighter. That is one of the reasons why we got elected four years ago," said Will County GOP Chairman George Pearson.Former Democrat turned Republican, David Tomek, said it seems that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States."We are going to let this all play out, but I am sure once everything is finalized Donald Trump will be respectful of the process and make sure this is an easy transition from this administration to the next," Tomek said.Going forward the Republicans voters said that the Republican Party should continue to follow President Trump's blueprint on how to fight back.