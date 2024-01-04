Group files objection to remove Donald Trump from 2024 ballot in Illinois

Illinois group Free Speech for People has filed an objection to remove Donald Trump from 2024 ballots, citing the Constitution's insurrection clause.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group has filed an objection to former president Donald Trump's place on the 2024 ballot in Illinois.

Free Speech for People filed the objection.

They believe trump violated the constitution with his behavior surrounding the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.

Trump has been removed from the ballots in Colorado and Maine, but he has challenged the rulings.

"The Illinois Republican Party is strictly neutral in the Republican presidential primary," GOP Chairman Don Tracy said in a statement. "We believe the people, not activist courts, should choose who represents them in the White House. This attempt to remove President Trump from the ballot without due process is an anti-democracy attempt to limit the voting rights of Illinois citizens and should be dismissed outright."

