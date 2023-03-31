Chicago area politicians, including mayoral candidates Johnson, Vallas, react to Trump indictment

Chicago area political leaders, including Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, responded to the news of former President Donald Trump's indictment.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said in part, "former President Trump should be afforded the due process protections that he is guaranteed by our Constitution...just like any other American. But no one is above the law - not even a former president."

While Congressman Chuy Garcia wrote in part, "Nobody is above the law.

"Former president Trump's indictment is unprecedented, and so are his actions. Still, the former president's crimes go far beyond what he has been indicted for today..."

Mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas were both asked about the indictment during a forum Thursday night.

"It certainly shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that one of the most corrupt administrations has finally received this indictment," Johnson said.

"Just for evidence that no one is above the law, even the president of the United States and I can't say it was not expected and I think there's going to be more indictments coming down the road," Vallas said.

The Chicago Police Department says it's aware of the situation unfolding in New York City, but noted that there is no actionable intelligence here in Chicago.

Regardless, CPD says it will have sufficient resources in place to maintain public safety and to protect anyone exercising their First Amendment rights.