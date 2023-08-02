Illinois politicians react to latest Donald Trump indictment

The indictment against former President Donald Trump has politicians from across Illinois, including Senator Dick Durbin and state Rep. Jim Durkin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Politicians from the Chicago area are reacting to a third indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Democratic Congressman Bill Foster says nobody is above the law, not even a president.

Many lawmakers recalled how they evacuated in fear as the capitol was stormed on January 6.

Meanwhile, former Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said the former president needs to be held accountable.

"Everything that has happened to him over the past year is 100% self-inflicted, whether it's state crimes, federal crimes, and it will continue, but he continues with this because of his arrogance and his petulance, believing that everybody except him has to follow the law."

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin releasing a statement saying, "No man, not even a former President, is above the law. The anger and resentment Donald Trump stoked with his 'Big Lie' put the country a half step away from a constitutional crisis, led to a deadly insurrection on January 6, 2021, and left an embarrassing stain on our nation's history."