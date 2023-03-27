Trump remains defiant, labeling multiple investigation into his conduct as witch hunts

New witness testimony expected Monday before New York grand jury as they consider charges against former President Donald Trump

NEW YORK -- New witness testimony is expected Monday before a New York grand jury as they consider charges against former President Donald Trump.

At a campaign rally this weekend, Trump remained defiant, labeling the multiple investigations into his conduct as witch hunts.

But he could face a historic indictment this week.

Trump waits to see if this will be the week he is indicted, and with possible new witness testimony expected Monday.

The Manhattan case involving hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels was on his mind at his first big rally for 2024.

"From the beginning, it's been one witch hunt and phony investigation after another," Trump said Saturday.

Trump devoted most of his rally to his own legal troubles, trying to turn them to his political advantage.

"The weaponization of our justice system is not as some have called it, 'a political spectacle.' This is the central issue of our time," Trump said.

Trump supporters who spoke to ABC7's Rachel Scott were unfazed by the multiple investigations into the former president.

When asked if a possible indictment would change support for him, Chuck Wheeler said, "No."

"You're chasing ghosts. I mean, you're chasing after stuff that's not there," Wheeler said. "This man has been under investigation for six stinking years."

On social media, Trump has warned of "potential death and destruction" if he is charged.

Just days ago, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received a letter with a death threat saying, "Alvin: I am going to kill you." A white powder inside was later deemed non-hazardous.

"The horrific activities that took place on January 6, God willing, we will not see them repeated this week should any one of these cases move forward on Trump," Sen. Mark Warner said.

Protests that Trump has called for have not materialized, but the hostile rhetoric has put the courthouse behind metal barriers and compelled Bragg to reassure staff members who have received offensive or threatening messages.