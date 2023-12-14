Woman who stole 'truck filled with donuts' arrested after being on the run for more than 2 weeks

A woman has been arrested and charged more than two weeks after she allegedly stole a truck "filled with donuts" from a service station, police say.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 when police were called to a service station on Pennant Hills Road in Carlingford, Australia -- some 17 miles northwest of downtown Sydney -- to reports that a truck had been stolen from the premises, according to a statement from the New South Wales Police.

"Officers attached [ to ] The Hill Police Area Command arrived and were told an unknown woman allegedly stole a truck filled with donuts before driving away," police said. "Police established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the incident."

Shutterstock

The vehicle remained missing for almost 10 days before it was located in a parking lot.

Following inquiries police located the vehicle abandoned at a carpark in Parramatta, approximately five miles southwest of Carlingford last Friday, according to New South Wales Police.

"The donuts were destroyed," authorities said.

The 28-year-old female suspect who police initially described as being of "Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, in her early 30s, with long black or brown hair" and "wearing dark clothing and carrying a white handbag" was arrested on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. local time at St. Mary's Railway Station, some 20 miles west of where the theft took place at the end of last month.

"She was taken to Penrith Police Station where she was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and travel or attempt travel without valid ticket," authorities said in their statement to the media.

The unnamed woman was refused bail and ordered to appear before Penrith Local Court later on Thursday.

Police have not released any possible motives in the case and the investigation is currently ongoing.