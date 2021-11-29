Doordash driver with mother, daughter carjacked while delivering food in Ford Heights, deputies say

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for two men that allegedly carjacked a Doordash delivery driver and her family, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, the driver, 46, told investigators they pulled up to a home that appeared to be abandoned in the 11-hundred block of Werline Avenue in Ford Heights.The driver was attempting to deliver food to the address that was ordered via the Doordash app, deputies said.That's when she noticed the two men walking toward her car while her 64-year-old mother and 11-year-old daughter were inside.The driver then ran back towards her car, screaming for the men not to hurt them, according to deputies.One man pointed a gun and ordered them out the car.Deputies said they are looking for a black 2018 Mazda 3 with the license plate number CH62717.Anyone with information is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff's Detective at 708-865-4896, or the sheriff's office non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.Authorities also encourage motorists to be aware of their surroundings and to exercise caution if they see individual(s) that raise suspicion.