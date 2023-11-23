Kentucky teacher returns home for Thanksgiving after double-lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine

A teacher from Kentucky is back home for her first Thanksgiving in two years after getting a double-lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teacher from Kentucky is back home for her first Thanksgiving in two years after getting a double-lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.

Emily Presley was suffering from a series of viral and bacterial infections.

She came to Northwestern Medicine from a hospital in Kentucky last October after her first double-lung transplant failed.

Another transplant was performed at Northwestern, and was a success.

"It feels surreal to think that I did all of that, I did do that hard thing," Presley said. "And it just makes me appreciate the day-to-day and the beautiful moments we have."

Presley spent the past year recovering, and has now headed back home to Kentucky, just in time for Thanksgiving.

She is spending Thanksgiving at home with her husband, and she said she plans on returning to teaching as soon as she can.