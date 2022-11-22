Downers Grove adult day center for those with dementia, Alzheimer's appeals for donations

Community Adult Day Center in Downers Grove gives older adults with cognitive diseases or disabilities a place for interaction, physical and mental stimulation and a sense of commu

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Community Adult Day Care Center in Downers Grove gives older adults with cognitive diseases or disabilities a place for interaction, physical and mental stimulation and a sense of community.

For seniors with various stages of dementia and other cognitive disabilities, interacting with the Magic Table is a unique way to stimulate their minds. It's one of Community Adult Day Center's special features.

The center in Gloria Dei Lutheran Church has for the last 36 years been a place where older adults can go on weekdays to socialize and engage in activities with the hope of slowing down the progress of their dementia.

"This isn't just a place for the person who is affected by this illness. It's a place for the caregiver. Because the caregiver needs some respite," said Debbie Hare, Community Adult Day Center.

Kathy Muller's husband Ron has been going there for more than a year.

"When he was watching television day in and day out I knew he needed some kind of brain stimulation," she said.

The 78-year-old attends four days a week.

"By the time Thursday and Friday rolls around, he's definitely more cognitively aware of what's going on," Muller said.

Some members have been coming to the center for years before leaving for more advanced medical and cognitive care.

"We find our members have a better outcome when they start early; when they start early in their dementia journey," said Shandra Bowlin, Community Adult Day Center.

The center survived the pandemic, and is only one of a few adult day centers in the western suburbs.

"Alzheimer's and other dementia illnesses are just on the rise and they're just going to keep going and going so we have to start investing in places like this," Hare said.

Community adult day center is hoping to grow and hire more staff members. But the not for profit relies on donations to keep operating, which is why they're appealing to the community to take part in giving Tuesday next week and make an investment in the center.