Pickup truck barrels through Downers Grove home

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A pickup truck drove straight through a home in southwest suburban Downers Grove Friday afternoon.Chopper7 was over the scene of the crash near Briargate Drive and 66th Street around 5 p.m.It appears the truck entered the house through the front room windows before exiting the other side.Debris was strewn across the backyard. A tow truck was seen removing the heavily damaged pickup from the scene.It's not yet known if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.