2 dead, 8 others injured at New Year's party in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- Two people are dead and eight others wounded after a shooting at an unsanctioned New Year's party in Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the downtown area of the city, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two of the victims died at the scene. At least three were rushed to a hospital in various conditions, according to authorities. The majority of the injured victims were self-transported to a hospital, said LAPD Lt. Adkins.

The identities of the two deceased victims have not been released.

LAPD says they don't believe these victims were homeless. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

People at the scene told ABC7 that they rushed to the location after finding a disturbing video of the shooting on social media and believing their family member may have been there. They said that police told them to go home and that they would receive a call about their family member.

No arrests have been made at this time and a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available. Investigators don't believe this was gang-related but have not ruled out that possibility.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.