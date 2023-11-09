Dr. Allison Arwady, the former Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic, has taken a new job working for the CDC.

Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's former top health official, takes new job with CDC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman who lead the Chicago Department of Public Health during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on a new role with the CDC.

Dr. Allison Arwady, the former commissioner of the CDPH, announced she will become a director at the CDC.

She will lead the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention & Control.

Dr. Arwady spoke to ABC7 about her new job and what she learned while working in Chicago.

"I think about during COVID, or even outside of COVID, how critical it is to build partnerships, to work on communication," Dr. Arwady said.

She said she will be in Atlanta for her new job, but will keep her home in Chicago and travel back and forth.