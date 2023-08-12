Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's top health official, fired by Mayor Brandon Johnson, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sources tell ABC7 that Mayor Brandon Johnson has fired Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

The mayor's office has not yet released a statement about the reported firing, nor have they stated who would replace her permanently. For now, the deputy commissioner will serve as interim commissioner, sources said.

During a mayoral forum March 30 hosted by the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, in partnership with WBEZ Chicago and the Chicago Sun-Times, then-candidate Johnson said he would not keep Dr. Arwady in her post. He said at the time, "We have different views of public health, so no she will not stay on in my administration."

On Thursday, the Chicago Board of Health sent a letter to Mayor Johnson asking him to considering keeping Arwady as the head of the department, writing, "She is a consummate public health professional who guided the City's response to the COVID pandemic and has worked tirelessly and diligently with her team to transform the way in which the City of Chicago approaches mental and behavioral health, as well as threats to physical health and well-being."

The board also laid out the key attributes they believe anyone under consideration to lead CDPH, and said they "will support steadfastly your decision that will, ultimately, further the mission of achieving health, safety and well-being for all people of Chicago."