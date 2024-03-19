Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre will be honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rapper and producer from Compton will be recognized during a ceremony Tuesday morning at 6840 Hollywood Blvd., according to the Walk of Fame's website.

Fellow rap icon Snoop Dogg and music mogul Jimmy Iovine are also expected to speak at the event.

Dr. Dre will be receiving the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star will be for the recording category.

The celebration comes as Dr. Dre opened up more about his health scare in 2021. Since suffering from a brain aneurysm, he revealed that he's also had three strokes.

Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre revealed that he's had three strokes since suffering from a brain aneurysm in 2021

The multi-time Grammy winner co-founded the influential rap group N.W.A. and then launched his successful solo career with the release of 1992's acclaimed "The Chronic."

He has also mentored and worked with other hip-hop superstars such as Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

Hours after the ceremony, Dr. Dre is expected to make an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent will join the show as well. You can catch that Tuesday after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. PST or check your local TV listings.