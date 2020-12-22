COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, HHS Sec. Alex Azar to receive COVID-19 vaccine at NIH event: LIVE

BETHESDA, Md. -- Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will be among those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning during a vaccination kickoff event at the National Institutes of Health.

They'll receive the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci heads, that received emergence use authorization in the United States days ago.

NIH Director Francis S. Collins, NIH Office of Research Services Director Colleen A. McGowan and several NIH clinical health care workers will also receive the vaccine. The agency said it will distribute 100 doses of the vaccine to its frontline workers today and expects to receive a "sizeable shipment" of vaccines from the state of Maryland to continue inoculations next week.

The NIH event comes one day after President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe. The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive their first shots next week.

EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on live television on Monday, Dec. 21, as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.



Other top government officials have been in the first wave of Americans to be inoculated against COVID-19 as part of the largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other lawmakers were given doses Friday. They chose to publicize their injections as part of a campaign to convince Americans that the vaccines are safe and effective amid skepticism, especially among Republicans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
East Moline woman finds apparent COVID test in Kohl's package
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
US surgeon general visiting Chicago as Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues
Chicago healthcare workers share COVID vaccine diaries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
Second stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
US surgeon general visiting Chicago as Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues
EMT falls ill after helping sick man on flight
Cook County employees strike at Stroger Hospital
Concealed-carry license holder killed during Bridgeport robbery ID'd
Chicago City Council to hold hearing on botched CPD raid
Show More
McDonald's China offers Spam and Oreo burger
EU recommends against nonessential travel to the UK
COVID relief bill to end 'surprise' medical bills
Morgan Park shooting kills woman, 71: police
IL reports 4,699 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths
More TOP STORIES News