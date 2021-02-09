Dr. Laura Berman says son died of overdose on drugs bought on social media

Full statement from Snapchat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dr. Laura Berman, always willing to share advice with Chicagoans, is now sharing the most painful advice from her own experience.On Sunday afternoon, she found her 16-year-old son on his bedroom floor in their home in California. He was a good student, applying to college and preparing for a summer internship. He was well-liked by friends in Chicago and his California town.He could not be revived by paramedics."He was always researching things and exploring things, and was unbelievably sweet, and kind, and full of dreams," she said.Berman said she was told he appeared to have died from a fentanyl overdose. She believes the drugs were bought through a dealer on Snapchat.Berman said her son's friend share that Sammy met someone on the social media app to buy what he thought were prescription drugs. Santa Monica police are investigating, and would only say a preliminary investigation has led them to believe prescription drug use may have been involved."I wanted people to know that those 'innocent experimental things' you may be doing may be likely, because they seem to be everywhere, laced with fentanyl, which they do to get you addicted," Dr. Berman said.The Drug Enforcement Administration said they actively investigate drug trafficking in various methods, including online through social media, websites and the dark web, and said "many illegal substances market online contain deadly fentanyl."Berman said her previous concerns about Snapchat had been centered on inappropriate photos, not drug use. She said even though their children may be getting older, parents should still ask for their passwords and monitor their online and social media activity for their safety.While Berman and her family grieve and wait for test results, she wanted to warn other families."I want parents to know to talk to your kids, that things they are going to get from a drug dealer are not safe and might very well kill them," she said. "And if I can help one child not die, that helps my heart."Berman said she and her family are grateful for the support of their friends, family and communities, and from other grieving parents who have reached out to her.She has started a Facebook page for her and families who have lost a child to drug overdose.