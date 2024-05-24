'Dont' Die High' campaign aims to reduce overdose deaths in Black gay, bisexual men

The "Dont' Die High" ad campaign aims to reduce the number of drug overdose deaths among Black gay and bisexual men in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Don't Die High."

That is the message of a new campaign from the Chicago Methamphetamine Task Force.

It's a message specifically directed toward Black gay, bisexual and same-gender loving men.

Dr. Keith Green, co-chair of the task force and the Executive Director of the Chicago Black Gay Men's Caucus, joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the campaign.

He explained what the Chicago Methamphetamine Task Force is and why it was started, the purpose of the new harm reduction campaign and why it focuses on the Black gay and bisexual community.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

Narcan and fentanyl test strips can be easily accessed across the city to help prevent overdoes. More information can be found on the Chicago Department of Public Health website.