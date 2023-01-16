Chicago honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King with day of service

Dr. Martin Luther King will be celebrated across Chicago Monday with a day of service.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will be celebrating the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday.

This is the 29th year Chicago has celebrated MLK Day of Service celebrations across the city, and one of the biggest is happening at Parkside Elementary School on the South Side.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be joined by local and state leaders including CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and Governor JB Pritzker, among many others.

Roughly 400 volunteers will come together to help beautify Parkside Elementary by painting school hallways and classrooms with inspirational murals of historical figures.

Last year, volunteers beautified Tanner Elementary School, painting, organizing closets and also designing a mural.

Others spent the day building furniture and decorating the then new headquarters for the "Girls Like Me Project," which is an organization that teaches media literacy to young African American girls.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King's March on Washington and 'I Have a Dream Speech.'

Monday morning's service project at Parkside Elementary kicks off at 10 a.m.