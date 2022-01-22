ISP arrests several people after Ford City Mall drag race; gun recovered from high-speed chase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have arrested several people following a high speed chase that started in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood.
Investigators said the task force spotted several cars drag racing at Ford City Mall.
Police chased a BMW to the Original Maxwell Street, where the group stopped to get food.
Troopers moved in and arrested the driver and passengers, police said. They also found a gun at the scene.
State police did not provide further information about the incident.
