high-speed chase

ISP arrests several people after Ford City Mall drag race; gun recovered from high-speed chase

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ISP arrests several people after drag race, high-speed chase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have arrested several people following a high speed chase that started in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood.

SEE ALSO | Woman, baby ID'd, killed after driver loses control amid police chase on I-80 in Gary: officials

Investigators said the task force spotted several cars drag racing at Ford City Mall.

Police chased a BMW to the Original Maxwell Street, where the group stopped to get food.

RELATED | Berwyn carjacking suspects spur Illinois State Police chase on Eisenhower Expressway before crash

Troopers moved in and arrested the driver and passengers, police said. They also found a gun at the scene.

State police did not provide further information about the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest lawnpolice chasedrag racinghigh speed chase
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Porter police chase through Chesterton ends in crash; officer hurt
Suspect fatally shot at end of police chase in Texas
Driver in stolen big rig leads CHP on hours-long chase in SoCal
Driver in stolen big rig leads CHP on hours-long chase in SoCal
TOP STORIES
Chicago police coming down hard on retail theft rings
Conjoined twins separated after 10 hour surgery
New initiative will help people who travel to Illinois for abortions
Here are some money-saving tips for teens and students
Organizers hold Oak Lawn meeting to combat gun violence against kids
Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, 1 still on the loose, police say
Brighton Park drive-by shooting kills 1, police say
Show More
Anti-mask parent threatens to bring guns to school: 'Loaded and ready'
Suspect at large after retired CPD officer killed in Edison Park
19-year-old killed in Chicago shooting
Weber Grills apologizes for ill-timed meat loaf recipe email
Chicago Weather: Morning flurries, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News