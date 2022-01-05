Berwyn carjacking suspects spur Illinois State Police chase on Eisenhower Expressway before crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11426592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows a Lyft driver and his two passengers ducking from gunfire in Woodlawn. His lawyer says the rideshare company must do more for drivers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police troopers arrested a carjacking suspect who led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning, but two more suspects remain at large.The car involved was reported stolen in a Berwyn carjacking Tuesday night, and police spotted it on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday morning, according to ISP.They chased the vehicle west on the Eisenhower Expressway near Kostner Avenue until it crashed near Lexington Street and Western Avenue in Lawndale.At least one person was taken into custody, and a search is underway for two suspects who ran away, Illinois State Police said.ISP did not provide any additional information on any injuries associated with the crash.