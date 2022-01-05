Berwyn carjacking suspects spur Illinois State Police chase on Eisenhower Expressway before crash

The car involved was reported stolen in a Berwyn carjacking Tuesday night, and police spotted it on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday morning, according to ISP.
They chased the vehicle west on the Eisenhower Expressway near Kostner Avenue until it crashed near Lexington Street and Western Avenue in Lawndale.
At least one person was taken into custody, and a search is underway for two suspects who ran away, Illinois State Police said.
ISP did not provide any additional information on any injuries associated with the crash.