Dramatic video shows Coast Guard rescuing couple from Lake Michigan near Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from the water near Waukegan Tuesday evening.

Dramatic video from the air shows Kathleen and Michael Root's water rescue from Lake Michigan after they somehow separated from their boat.

The local Coast Guard sector received a report around 4 p.m. from another boater who said he had come across an unmanned personal watercraft. According to officials, the man found the vessel roughly 3 miles offshore Lake Forest Park Beach more than two hours earlier.

The vessel had two cell phones, a set of keys and a wallet with IDs on board.

Rescue crews launched a search, and local authorities located the Roots' vehicle and empty PWC trailer in the marina parking lot at Naval Base Great Lakes.

The couple was spotted wearing life jackets and waving their arms around 7 p.m.

A rescue swimmer was then deployed and they both were hoisted up into the helicopter.

Both were transported to local medical facilities and treated for mild hypothermia.
