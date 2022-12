'Drawing In Spanish' is a podcast about lifting illustrators up

"Drawing in Spanish", hosted by illustrator Fabiola Lara, is a podcast that highlights and lifts up Latin American illustrators and artists.

PHILADELPHIA -- Fabiola Lara has been drawing as long as she can remember.

The Chilean-born sketch artist, who now calls Philadelphia home, hosts a podcast called "Drawing in Spanish".

On it, she highlights other amazing artists from across Latin America.

Her mission is to empower those with differing backgrounds to make it as illustrators.