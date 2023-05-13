Drive-by shooting: Woman shot in head while trying to flee from gunfire in West Pullman, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured while trying to flee from a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12400 block of South Halsted Street at about 12:30 a.m., police said. A 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a blue Dodge Charger pulled up, and someone inside fired shots.

Police said the victim, shot in the head, ran to a nearby business, where she collapsed. The Chicago Fire Department transported her to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

