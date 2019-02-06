Driver killed when car crashes, flips after police chase in Hammond

Hammond police said the driver of a car was killed when his vehicle crashed and flipped into the front yard of a home following a police pursuit in Northwest IndianaPolice said at about 6:40 p.m. an officer on patrol was conducting a business check at a gas station in the 6400-block of Calumet Avenue when he saw a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo at one of the pumps. The officer recognized the car from an earlier police pursuit.Police said the officer knew the driver of the car had an active arrest warrant and tried to approach the driver as he left the gas station store. The man got into his car and locked the door, police said, then drove away in reverse.Police said the driver fled west on 165th Street and police gave chase. The officer lost sight of the car, but when he approached where he last saw it he saw a cloud of smoke and the car, flipped over, according to police.Police said the driver was on the ground near the car. They believe he was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.The police officer called for medical assistance but the driver was declared dead when they arrived. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified him as Antonio Short, 25, of Hammond.Illinois State Police are investigating the cause and extent of the crash.