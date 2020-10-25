Driver runs red light, crashes into squad car on South Side: CPD

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people, including two police officers, were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a crash involving a CPD cruiser on the South Side.

A 27-year-old man was heading eastbound in a vehicle about 7:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of South LaSalle Street when he blew past a stoplight and struck the driver's side of a squad car traveling north on LaSalle, Chicago police said.

Two officers in the squad car were not injured but were taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

The 27-year-old was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in good condition, police said. He was cited for disobeying a stoplight and driving with no insurance.

The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this article.
