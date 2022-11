Need to renew your Illinois drivers license? Long lines spotted at SOS facilities ahead of deadline

People lined up to renew their Illinois drivers licenses outside a Secretary of State drivers' facility ahead of the drivers license renewal deadline.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- After months of extensions, the deadline for Illinois drivers to renew their licenses is Thursday.

A long line of people wrapped around the Illinois Secretary of State drivers' services facility in Chicago Heights Wednesday morning.

Drivers were allowed to postpone renewing their licenses during the pandemic, but that ends Thursday.

The deadline applies to licenses, ID cards and permits, but not commercial driver's licenses.