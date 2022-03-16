drug bust

Nearly $5M worth of illegal drugs seized by Lake County, IL Sheriff's Office in 2021

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Nearly $5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in Lake County, Illinois last year.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Nearly $5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in Lake County, Illinois, in 2021.

Last year, the Special Investigation Group (SIG) seized nearly 70 pounds of powder cocaine, over 11 pounds of methamphetamine, over three pounds of heroin, nearly eight pounds of ketamine, over five pounds of illegally trafficked cannabis and hundreds of grams of crack cocaine, ecstasy and fentanyl, according to the sheriff's office.

Among the busts, officials said SIG seized 54 illegally possessed firearms, dismantled a street gang and prevented bloodshed by stopping two-drive by shootings that has been ordered by a gang."

SIG also placed a major emphasis on human trafficking, helping to investigate and arrest those seeking to "deceitfully lure unsuspecting victims into forced servitude." They also helped educate community partners on the warning signs and how to report suspected human trafficking.

"As your Sheriff, my number one priority is to do everything in my power to keep our community safe," said Lake County (IL) Sheriff John D. Idleburg.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake countyillegal drugscocainefentanylgang violencedrug bustgang activityheroinhuman traffickinglake county illinoisgangdrugsguns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Customs and Border Protection finds soup cans, cakes filled with drugs
100 kilos of cocaine seized from downtown Chicago hotel, vehicle: feds
Rapper Fetty Wap released on $500K bond after drug trafficking charge
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed
TOP STORIES
As gas prices soar, select stations offering free fill-ups Thursday
9 dead in west Texas crash involving college golf teams
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Massive Walmart warehouse fire burning near Indianapolis
IL reports 1,031 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
CPS face mask policy upheld, for now, in blow to CTU
Teen brother charged in shooting death of 4-year-old
Show More
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
Families of teen, man killed by CPD react to news of no charges
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
Chicago beauty mogul, wife of murdered real estate developer, dies
Chicago students react to Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskyy speech
More TOP STORIES News