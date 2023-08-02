WATCH LIVE

$400K in cash, drugs, cars seized in federal drug trafficking investigation; 12 charged: officials

FBI Chicago led multi-year investigation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 10:57PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twelve people have been charged after a federal drug trafficking investigation found they allegedly trafficked fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine on the South Side of Chicago, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said Wednesday.

FBI Chicago led the multi-year investigation, which shut down two separate drug trafficking operations.

Some of the defendants allegedly supplied drugs to customers in other states, including Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio.

Law enforcement officials seized nearly $400,000 in cash, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, Bentley and Mercedes-Benz automobiles and a custom-built motorcycle.

Most of the defendants were arrested Friday or early this week, and have begun making initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

