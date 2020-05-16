DuPage River search in Winfield resumes after woman with autism, dogs go missing

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews resumed their search Saturday morning in Winfield for a young woman with autism who was swept away in the DuPage River Friday night, along with two dogs.

Officials said the 18-year-old from West Chicago went missing near Winfield and Oakwood roads, right along the west branch of the DuPage River around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Forest Preserve officials said the woman was with two dogs at the time she went missing, but one of the dogs has been recovered. The woman and the other dog both remain missing.

Drones and boats were deployed in the search, while firefighters and police combed the banks of the river, searching with dogs until about 11 p.m. Friday. Crews were once again on-site about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said the woman was crossing a flooded-out pedestrian bridge at Winfield Mounds when the current took her, said Tony Martinez, director of community relations at the DuPage Forest Preserve District.

A witness riding his bicycle nearby said he saw the woman get swept away by the current as she walked through waist-high water on the bridge and tried to assist her until he lost sight of her as she was swept away.

